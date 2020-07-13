Movies in the Park Opens in Chicago on Monday

Despite many activities cancelled over coronavirsu concerns, Chicagoans can still view socially-distant films as Movies in the Park opened Monday.

The Chicago Park District's summer movie series will feature free films Monday through Friday through September 11 with outdoor screening at various city parks.

Due to concerns over COVID-19 spreading, the Park District will enforce mandatory face coverings for viewers over the age of two and a 100 person capacity. Parties must remain six feet apart from other movie-goers at all times.

Movies in the Park will kick off Monday night with "Sonic the Hedgehog" in Seward Park, located at 375 W. Elm St., at 8:15 p.m.

Later this week, parks will feature the films "Aladdin," "Toy Story," "Aquaman," and "Dora and the Lost City of Gold." View the full listing here.

To maintain safe social distancing measures, drive-in movies have appeared across the Chicago area this summer, including locations at Soldier Field and Walmart parking lots.

Millennium Park cancelled its annual film series this summer as a response to the coronavirus outbreak. Several music and workout events have moved online free to viewers.