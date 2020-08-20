coronavirus chicago

Moviegoers Enjoy Film Screenings as Major Theaters Reopen Across Area

Theaters across the Chicago area are reopening with strict safety guidelines

By Natalie Martinez

AMC

For the first time in five months fans of the big screen were able to enjoy a movie in-person as several major theaters opened doors across the Chicago area.

On Thursday, movie theaters like AMC and Regal reopened doors after shutting down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

At the ShowPlace Icon Theater in Chicago’s South Loop neighborhood several measures are in place to help keep movie-goers safe.

Ticket sales are limited and strict social distancing must be adhered to, a limited grab and go menu is provided for snacks and the theater features touchless ticketing kiosks for single seats or groups that maintain a six foot distance.

“We haven’t been in a movie theater for months now and it’s one of our favorite activities so we’re happy to be back here today,” movie-goers Carolyn Salerno said. “And we got our tickets for 17 cents.”

AMC sold tickets for 15 cents each on Thursday to celebrate the company’s 100th anniversary and screened classics like “Back to the Future,” “Beauty and the Beast” and “Black Panther.”

Chicago area Cinemark theaters open Friday night beginning in Woodridge, Bloomingdale and west Dundee.

