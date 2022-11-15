Mourners, Officials React After Antisemitic Vandalism at Jewish Cemetery in Waukegan

Waukegan police are investigating vandalism at Am Echod Jewish Cemetery after more than two dozen headstones were descreated over the weekend.

Police say that swastikas were found spray-painted on 16 large headstones in red, and an additional 23 headstones were also defaced with "non-specific" spray-painted graffiti.

"The people whose gravestones they desecrated were good people," said Alan Friedlander, whose parents were buried at the cemetery.

While Friedlander says that his parents' headstones were not among those impacted, he still felt sick hearing of the incident.

"We’ve had [to deal with] a lot of this in our life," said Friedlander. "The best revenge we have is to live."

Ben Goldstein also has family buried at the cemetery. He says the imagery is hurtful and "sickening."

"It's awful. This is holy ground," said Goldstein. "To see that symbol even now, with the way it was used and knowing so many people, the millions that suffered and perished under that, and to have it here in Waukegan Illinois? I’m still trying to wrap my head around it."

In a statement, Waukegan Mayor Ann Taylor denounced the vandalism, saying she was "deeply disturbed and angered" by the antisemitic graffiti.

"...Hate does not have a home in Waukegan; when such incidents occur, our marginalized neighbors are victimized, and our entire community suffers," she said. "I hope our officers promptly locate the perpetrators of this despicable act and hold them accountable, and I offer my full support to those directly impacted by this vandalism.”

Rep. Brad Schneider, who represents Waukegan in the 10th district, also called the act "despicable."

"We will stand strong and continue to push back against antisemitism wherever it raises its head," he said.

Schneider started a bipartisan antisemitism task force in Congress in 2014.

"It’s an issue that should alert all of us, bring all of us to action, a unified action saying hate has no place whether it’s in Waukegan or anyone in the United States," he said.

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL), tracks antisemitic incidents. They've seen a 400% increase since 2016.

"Last year, was the highest total number of incidents we have tracked," said David Goldenberg, ADL's Midwest Regional Director.

He and others are concerned the frequency of attacks suggest the normalization of hate.

"The more and more we see these incidents occur, the greater impact it has on communities," said Goldenberg. "It's heartbreaking, but at the same time, we have to look for those moments of hope. We have to realize we have just as much power as individuals who express hate."

ADL offers resources online for families to talk to children about incidents of hate. They also have a section where they can be reported.

Goldenberg says words matter, especially in the wake of recent antisemitic comments from celebrities.

"People who have platforms should use those platforms to speak out," said Goldenberg. "When these individuals make these types of comments they may be giving cover to others that it’s ok to say these things. That is how it becomes normalized."

"Each of us has a voice," he added. "Just like people of influence can use their voice to encourage, embolden, empower haters. We can also use our voices to encourage, embolden, empower those who want to speak out against hate."

No arrests have been made as police continue to search for those responsible. Anyone with information is asked to call the Waukegan Police Department's tip line at 847-360-9001.