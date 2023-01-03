Mount Prospect Man Charged in Murder of His 6-Month-Old Son

A Mount Prospect man has been arrested and charged in the murder of his 6-month-old son, who died last week following two months of hospitalization after the brutal attack.

Adrian Chavez was arrested on Monday, days after the Cook County Medical Examiner's office ruled the death of Zayden Chavez a homicide. Zayden died on Dec. 29, 2022 at Lurie Children's Hospital, just over two months after he was attacked by his father.

Officials said officers arrived to an apartment in the 700 block of Dempster Street on the afternoon of Oct. 28 for a call of a 4-month-old child who was not breathing.

Zayden was rushed to Lurie Children's Hospital with injuries that were consistent with physical abuse. An investigation from Mount Prospect police determined that Chavez had physically abused Zayden.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Mount Prospect police closely worked with medical staff at Lurie Children's Hospital and the Cook County State's Attorney's office throughout the course of the investigation.

Chavez is charged with first-degree murder and is currently being held without bond. He is slated to appear in court again on the morning of Jan. 27 at the 3rd District Cook County courthouse in Rolling Meadows.