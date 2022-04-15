‘Moulin Rouge! The Musical' Friday Performance Canceled Due to COVID-19 Cases

"Moulin Rouge! The Musical" canceled its Friday night performance at Chicago's Nederland Theatre due to breakthrough COVID-19 cases, according to the Broadway in Chicago website.

In a message posted to the website, Broadway Chicago explained the 7:30 p.m. performance was canceled due to a "number of breakthrough COVID-19 cases," saying, "We are so very sorry for this inconvenience and short notice."

Tickets will automatically be refunded within 45 days, according to organizers. To exchange tickets for another date or to request a refund, theatregoers are advised to contact their point of purchase.