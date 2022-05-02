Moulin Rouge Performance Canceled Shortly After Two Men Shot Near Theater in Loop

Chicago theatergoers ready to enjoy a Sunday evening performance of "Moulin Rouge! The Musical" at the Nederlander Theatre in the Loop were instead sent home, when the show's producers announced that the show had been canceled due to an "earlier disturbance."

About two hours before the performance, two men were shot and wounded in a nearby alley.

What We Know About the Shooting

Just before 5 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of North Wabash St., two men, 27 and 55, were in an alley when they were both shot by an unknown offender, Chicago police stated.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Investigators say the27-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound to the right hand, and the 55-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound to the head. Both victims were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

The 27-year-old was last listed in good condition, while the 55-year-old was last listed in fair condition.

It remained unclear Sunday evening if anyone was in custody. Area Three detectives were investigating.

Nearby Moulin Rouge Performance Canceled

Nearby, at the Nederlander Theatre, Broadway in Chicago made the call to cancel a 7:30 p.m. performance of "Moulin Rouge! The Musical" as ticketholders were arriving at the venue.

The decision was made while theatergoers were already inside the theater at 24 W Randolph St., waiting for the show to begin.

"Due to an earlier disturbance in the Loop on Sunday afternoon, May 1, the evening performance of 'Moulin Rouge! The Musical' was canceled. We are so very sorry for the late notice to you, our patrons."

Broadway in Chicago stated that refunds and exchanges will be handled through original point of purchase and more information will be posted about how to obtain one.

Monday's show is expected to go on.

More Weekend Violence in the Downtown Area

More than a dozen people were wounded in Chicago this weekend and eight were killed in shootings across the city.

Those incidents include a man was found shot to death inside of a Gold Coast business Sunday morning, a man struck in the head and thrown onto the train tracks at a West side CTA Green line stop, and a man attacked with a knife during a verbal altercation on a CTA Blue Line train in Wicker Park.

According to police, no one was in custody in any of the incidents.