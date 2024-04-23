Lanes were closed for hours and a motorcyclist was killed following an overnight multi-vehicle crash in the suburbs.

According to the Illinois State Police, the three-unit crash occurred at approximately 12:44 a.m. on I-55 Northbound at Woodward in DuPage County.

At that time, a motorcycle was traveling on the I-355 southbound ramp to I-55 northbound when the driver crashed, ISP said. The motorcycle landing on the northbound lanes of I-55, and the driver was ejected onto the southbound lanes, police added.

Another vehicle traveling in the I-55 northbound lanes struck the motorcycle, ISP said, leading to a rollover.

A third vehicle traveling on I-55 southbound was unable to stop and struck the driver of the motorcycle, police said.

The motorcycle driver was pronounced dead on the scene, police added.

No other injures were reported.

Southbound and northbound lanes on I-55 near the crash remained closed for hours as police worked to investigate and clear the scene. Roads were opened as of 5:46 a.m., ISP said.