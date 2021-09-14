Motorcyclist Fatally Struck by Elderly Driver on Chicago's Far South Side

A motorcyclist was fatally struck by an elderly driver Tuesday evening in West Pullman on the Far South Side.

About 7:35 p.m., an 81-year-old man driving a 2013 Silver Ford Explorer traveling Northbound on Halsted fatally struck a 48-year-old man riding a motorcycle, Chicago police said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The 48-year-old died at the scene, police said. His name hasn’t been released.

The 81-year-old was taken to Roseland Community Hospital, where he was listed in good condition, police said.

No citations were written as Major Accident Unit investigate.