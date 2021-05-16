Motorcyclist Dies in Fulton River District Crash

A man riding a motorcycle was killed in a crash Friday in the Fulton River District.

A 38-year-old man was driving a Jeep Grand Cherokee about 9 p.m. in the 900 block of West Grand Avenue when he crossed the center line and collided with a man driving a 2007 Suzuki, Chicago police said.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The 32-year-old was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

He was identified as Alan Nunez of Logan Square, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. An autopsy ruled his death an accident.

The driver of the Jeep was cited for failure to obey a yield sign, driving without a license and failure to reduce speed, police said.