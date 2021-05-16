Fulton River District

Motorcyclist Dies in Fulton River District Crash

The 32-year-old was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

the back doors of an ambulance with the word ambulance emblazoned across the double doors
Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

A man riding a motorcycle was killed in a crash Friday in the Fulton River District.

A 38-year-old man was driving a Jeep Grand Cherokee about 9 p.m. in the 900 block of West Grand Avenue when he crossed the center line and collided with a man driving a 2007 Suzuki, Chicago police said.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

The 32-year-old was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Local

Chicago Cubs 49 mins ago

Cubs' Ian Happ: Jon Lester's Return to Wrigley Will Be ‘Emotional'

israel and palestine 49 mins ago

Thousands Show Support for Palestinians at Downtown Chicago March

He was identified as Alan Nunez of Logan Square, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. An autopsy ruled his death an accident.

The driver of the Jeep was cited for failure to obey a yield sign, driving without a license and failure to reduce speed, police said.

Copyright CHIST - SunTimes

This article tagged under:

Fulton River Districtfulton river
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us