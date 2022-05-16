Motorcyclist Dies After Collision With Ambulance in Waukegan

A motorcyclist has died after a collision with an ambulance in suburban Waukegan on Monday afternoon, authorities say.

According to Waukegan officials, the incident occurred at the intersection of Lake Street and South Genesee Street at approximately 2:50 p.m. Monday.

An ambulance was transporting a patient to Vista Medical Center when it collided with a motorcycle at the intersection, authorities said.

Additional ambulances were immediately requested, and one of the paramedics inside the ambulance immediately began to render aid to the motorcyclist, officials said.

That driver was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The patient who was inside the ambulance at the time of the crash was taken to the hospital after their condition was stabilized at the scene, according to authorities.

The incident is being investigated, and no further details were immediately available.