Motorcycle crash blocks all southbound lanes of Interstate 55 in Will County

All southbound lanes of Interstate 55 are currently blocked in Will County after a motorcycle crash, according to Illinois State Police.

Authorities say that the lanes are closed at Route 53 because of the crash, which took place early Tuesday afternoon.

Traffic is backed up all the way to Lemont Road because of the crash, and gaper’s delays are being reported on the northbound side of the highway in that area.

Exit ramps from Interstate 355 are blocked to help alleviate traffic, officials said.

No further information is available at this time. We will update with new details as they are released.