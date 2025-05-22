Authorities are investigating what led to the deadly shooting outside the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington D.C., which killed two Israeli Embassy staff members, using comments made by the alleged gunman during his arrest and potential writings that surfaced online.

According to a criminal complaint filed Thursday, alleged gunman Elias Rodriguez bought a ticket to the American Jewish Committee's annual Young Diplomat's reception just three hours before the event began, and before he opened fire outside the museum, killing an American woman and Israeli man who were set to become engaged.

While in custody following the shooting, the suspect shouted, "Free, free Palestine," officials said.

According to the complaint, Rodriguez admitted to officers at the scene that he "did it" and "spontaneously stated on scene to MPD, 'I did it for Palestine, I did it for Gaza, I am unarmed.'"

The shooting is being investigated as an act of terrorism and a hate crime.

“Violence against anyone, based on their religion is an act of cowardice. It is not an act of a hero,” said Jeanine Pirro, the U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia. “Antisemitism will not be tolerated, especially in the nation’s capital.”

Court documents made public Thursday say the shooting was captured on surveillance video outside the museum, which authorities say showed Rodriguez firing at the victims several times, even after they fell to the ground.

Robert Milgrim, the father of Sarah Milgrim, talks about his daughter from his home in Kansas following the tragic shooting outside the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, D.C.

After he was arrested, Rodriguez told detectives that he admired the man who set himself on fire outside the Israeli embassy in February 2024 and described the man as “courageous” and a “martyr,” court documents say.

According to Steve Jensen, the assistant director in charge of the Washington Field Office, the FBI has not yet determined if the two victims in the shooting were specifically targeted or if the gunman targeted the event itself.

"We're not saying at this time," Jensen said.

He noted investigators were executing search warrants on Rodriguez's electronic devices, reviewing his social media accounts and looking into internet postings.

"Regarding some internet postings, we are aware of some writings that are purported to have been authored by this subject. We're actively investigating to determine both the authorship and the attribution of these writings if they belong to this subject or not," Jensen said.

The shooting took place around 9:15 p.m., when the suspect approached a group of four people leaving the museum's event and opened fire, Metropolitan Police Chief Pamela Smith said.

The two people killed, identified as Yaron Lischinsky, an Israeli citizen, and Sarah Milgrim, an American, were a young couple about to be engaged, according to Yechiel Leiter, the Israeli ambassador to the U.S. He said Lischinsky had purchased a ring this week with the intent to propose next week in Jerusalem.

In a post on X, the embassy said the two victims were “in the prime of their lives.”

The suspect, who was observed pacing outside the museum before the shooting, walked into the museum after the shooting and was detained by event security, Smith said.

Witnesses Yoni Kalin and Katie Kalisher were inside the museum when they heard gunshots and said a man came inside looking distressed. Kalin said people came to the man's aid and brought him water, thinking he needed help, without realizing he was the suspect. When police arrived, he pulled out a red keffiyeh and repeatedly yelled, “Free Palestine,’” Kalin said.

“This event was about humanitarian aid,” Kalin said. “How can we actually help both the people in Gaza and the people in Israel? How can we bring together Muslims and Jews and Christians to work together to actually help innocent people? And then here he is just murdering two people in cold blood.”

Video obtained by NBC News, taken by an attendee at the Capital Jewish Museum and shared on social media, shows the suspected gunman being led out of the building.

Rodriguez, a 31-year-old from Chicago, was charged with two counts of first degree murder, murder of foreign officials, causing the death of a person through the use of a firearm and discharge of a firearm during a crime of violence.

The FBI's Chicago Field Office said it is assisting the Washington Field Office in their investigation.

Officials noted Rodriguez flew from Chicago's O'Hare Airport to Reagan National Airport on May 20 via United Airlines. Records showed he declared and flew with a firearm in his checked baggage.

Police and FBI agents had guns drawn early Thursday morning surrounding a home in Chicago's East Albany Park neighborhood believed to be connected to Rodriguez.

NBC 5 reporter Sandra Torres reported around 8 a.m. several armed FBI officers entered the home on Troy Street, tied to suspected gunman Elias Rodriguez. Photos and video from the residential block show a large law enforcement presence, including the Cook County Sheriff, with Chicago police blocking streets.

Happening now in Chicago: several FBI officers armed with large weapons just entered an apartment building in the East Albany Park neighborhood. The address is tied to DC shooting suspect Elias Rodriguez. @nbcchicago pic.twitter.com/8suHj7J0Rs — Sandra Torres (@SandraTorresNBC) May 22, 2025

The American Osteopathic Association said the Chicago resident was an employee of the American Osteopathic Information Association.

"We were shocked and saddened to learn that an AOIA employee has been arrested as a suspect in this horrific crime," the group said in a release. "Both the AOIA and AOA stand ready to cooperate with the investigation in any way we can. As a physician organization dedicated to protecting the health and sanctity of human life, we believe in the rights of all persons to live safely without fear of violence. In this time of grief, we extend our deepest sympathy to the victims’ loved ones and all others impacted by this act of violence. We wish for peace, comfort and strength in the days and weeks ahead."