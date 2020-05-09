Mother’s Day Flower Sales Remain Brisk at Chicago Florists Amid Pandemic

Although Mother’s Day will look a little different this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, local flower shops are still seeing plenty of brisk business in the days leading up to the holiday.

Flowers for Dreams, located in Chicago’s West Town neighborhood, sold out of its Mother’s Day bouquets last week, according to co-founder Steven Dyme.

Now, they’re busy preparing orders for delivery on Sunday, and they’re glad to see so many residents are still wanting to treat their moms to a beautiful day Sunday.

“May is our biggest month every year, and Mother’s Day is one of our Super Bowl weeks,” Dyme said. “It was really high stakes for us given that this all happened right around Mother’s Day. We’re grateful to be able to bring some of those jobs we had to put on a temporary furlough back quickly, and we’re almost back to full strength as a company.”

The company is also making special deliveries to moms away from their families because of the pandemic, delivering 400 bouquets to healthcare workers at five area hospitals this week.

According to the National Retail Federation, spending on Mother’s Day gifts is up this year, with the average American spending $205 on the holiday.