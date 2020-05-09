Mother's Day

Mother’s Day Flower Sales Remain Brisk at Chicago Florists Amid Pandemic

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Although Mother’s Day will look a little different this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, local flower shops are still seeing plenty of brisk business in the days leading up to the holiday.

Flowers for Dreams, located in Chicago’s West Town neighborhood, sold out of its Mother’s Day bouquets last week, according to co-founder Steven Dyme.

Now, they’re busy preparing orders for delivery on Sunday, and they’re glad to see so many residents are still wanting to treat their moms to a beautiful day Sunday.

Local

coronavirus illinois 29 mins ago

Report: Gas Tax Revenue Drop Could Delay Road, Rail Projects

Deshaun Watson 41 mins ago

The Bears ‘Never’ Contacted Deshaun Watson Ahead of 2017 NFL Draft, Quarterback Says

“May is our biggest month every year, and Mother’s Day is one of our Super Bowl weeks,” Dyme said. “It was really high stakes for us given that this all happened right around Mother’s Day. We’re grateful to be able to bring some of those jobs we had to put on a temporary furlough back quickly, and we’re almost back to full strength as a company.”

The company is also making special deliveries to moms away from their families because of the pandemic, delivering 400 bouquets to healthcare workers at five area hospitals this week.

According to the National Retail Federation, spending on Mother’s Day gifts is up this year, with the average American spending $205 on the holiday.

This article tagged under:

Mother's Day
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us