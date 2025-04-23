An upcoming Mother's Day event in the Chicago suburbs sold out almost instantly -- but it's not your typical dinner reservation.

It's Chez Aldi, an "exclusive, gourmet dining experience" where the aisles at one grocery store will "transform into an elegant kid-and-responsibility-free escape."

The reservation-only event takes place Wednesday, May 7 at the Aldi Model Store in Batavia, at 1315 Paramount Parkway, according to organizers. Free tickets were available beginning at 9 a.m. Wednesday, but sold out soon after.

Those who did snag spots will be treated to an "intimate dinner," ALDI said, featuring a plated, gourmet meal served inside Aldi aisles, made with premium ALDI ingredients. Entree options include beef tenderloin, chicken breast and cauliflower steak, with salad, bread and butter and wine service.

The night also includes dessert, a night-cap, and a full-service bar, organizers said. Guests will also leave with a gift bag of Aldi favorites.

"No cooking, no cleanup, just a relaxing evening to savor and celebrate," organizers said.

According to the company, the model Aldi store is located at the ALDI headquarters in Batavia, which is used for testing and showcasing products in an "immersive retail environment."