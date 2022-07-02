Mother Seeks Answers in Chicago Shooting Death of 5-Month-Old Baby

The mother of a 5-month-old baby girl fatally shot in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood is demanding justice as authorities continue to search for whoever is responsible for her daughter's death.

Cecelia Thomas was shot while sitting in a vehicle in the 7700 block of South Shore on the evening of June 24, according to police. The infant was inside the backseat of the car when an unknown vehicle approached and someone inside fired shots, authorities said.

Cecelia was struck in the head and driven to Comer Children's Hospital where she later died from her injuries. Cecelia and her younger brother were in the backseat at the time of the shooting, with their parents in the front seat.

"If you ain’t no mother, you’re not going to feel it," Juanita Harris, Cecelia's mother, said Saturday as she spoke to reporters outside Comer Children's Hospital.

Illinois' primary Election Day is June 28. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android for the latest voters' guide and results.

Cecilia, who was just four days shy of turning 6 months old, is among the youngest gun violence ever in the city.

"When a 5-month-old is shot and killed, we will never know the treasure we may be missing," stated Donovan Price, a victims advocate.

Alongside Price, Harris made a public plea for whoever shot her daughter to come forward and do the right thing.

"The same pain I’m feeling you need to turn yourself in…you know you had that gun," she said.

Chicago police have yet to officially name a suspect as an investigation remains underway.

"There’s nobody marching, there’s nobody gathering... wasn't in the right neighborhood for men of faith to join together," Price said. "She had to handle it all by herself. And when that changes, maybe this will change."