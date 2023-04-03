Mother Pleads for Answers After Teen Shot And Killed Near United Center

He had his whole life ahead of him and was hoping to make it to college and one day play professional, but 16-year-old Darrion Williams’ life was cut short when he was shot and killed just blocks from the United Center.

“Darrion I love you so much," cried Teasha Jackson, the teen's mother. "I wish this never happened to you. I wish you was just here with me Darrion.”

Darrion was killed in the 2100 block of West Randolph at approximately 11 p.m. when a man in dark clothing shot him in the chest before fleeing the scene.

The teen later died at a local hospital, leaving Teasha Jackson and her family grieving his death.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

“It hurts so bad….it’s hurts to lose a child,” she added.

Jackson said she had her son spend the night at a friend’s house before the fatal shooting took place.

“Something that you don’t want to see. Your world ended,” said Darrion’s stepmother, Audrey Welch-Williams.

Jackson says she talked to her son almost every day.

“I love my son so much," Jackson said. "He was on the basketball team.”

The 16 year had a promising future. He loved sports and played on his high school basketball team.

Now this mother, step-mother and other family members are left with a hole in their heart and many unanswered questions.

“He was a good kid,” Jackson cried.

Police tell NBC 5 they do not have anyone in custody, nor have they brought anyone in for questioning. The incident is still under investigation.