Mother of Toddler Fatally Shot in West Lawn Road Rage Incident Urges Shooter to Come Forward

Three-year-old Mateo Zastro was the baby of his family. The sweet and smiley toddler was killed on September 30th.

“I don’t get to wake up to my baby, I don’t get to hear my baby’s voice, or see him graduate,” mother Veronica Zastro said through her tears.

“I don’t get to see his new milestones.”

Veronica Zastro was driving when police said someone shot into her vehicle out of road rage. It happened in the West Lawn neighborhood, near the intersection of Marquette Road and Pulaski Road. Mateo was struck in the head. The rest of the family was not hurt.

“I don’t know what was going on in his head, but my truck was not tinted,” Zastro said. “You could clearly see there were kids in the car, in the front seat it’s females so I don’t know why he felt threatened by us.”

The senseless shooting has shattered the Zastro family. Every night, Mateo’s big brother sleeps with his urn. On the 30th of every month, his family and other loved ones are marching to raise awareness about the crime.

“It’s more little ones dying, not even older ones,” Zastro said. “They are all babies dying.”

The family is calling on anyone with information to come forward and help detectives solve the case.

“I just want them to speak up, turn themselves in already. We need peace, my baby needs justice,” Zastro said.

Mateo would have been four on Dec. 21. Zastro hopes her son’s killer will be found by then.

Chicago police continue to investigate the shooting and confirm no one is in custody.