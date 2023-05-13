Mother of Fallen Officer Aréanah Preston Accepts Her Master's Degree From Loyola University

As the commencement ceremony for Loyola University's School of Law took place on Saturday, one student was notably absent, Chicago Police Officer Aréanah Preston.

The 24-year-old would have been awarded her Master's Degree, but was gunned down in a robbery while returning home from work on early Saturday, May 6. Preston's degree, which she received posthumously, was accepted by her mother, Dionne Mhoon.

Earlier, Loyola held a special blessing for the late officer as part of the School of Law Baccalaureate Mass in Madonna Della Strada Chapel. In wake of Preston's death, plans to celebrate her graduation will continue as her mother detailed earlier this week.

“We had planned a graduation party on the 27th...we were getting everything together for that," she said.

One day prior to the commencement ceremony, family members, friends and others who knew the 24-year-old attended a vigil in her honor at UIC College Prep, where Preston graduated in 2016.

"The one thing I can say is I know that we gave our all and my baby is in a better place and we’re gonna get through this," her mother said.

Four teens have been arrested and charged in connection with the officer's shooting death.