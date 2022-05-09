Mother of 4 Young Children Fatally Shot on Mother's Day in North Lawndale

Family members are desperately seeking answers in the shooting death of a 27-year-old mother of four who was fatally shot on Mother's Day in Chicago's North Lawndale community.

Surrounded by friends and supporters, relatives of Marquita Davis gathered Monday, where hugs were given and tears were shed in honor of the woman they knew.

"This is love – this shows that she was not a bad person," one mourner said. "She had a kind heart."

Davis was shot in the left armpit at approximately 5 a.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of South Sawyer, according to Chicago police. She drove herself to Mount Sinai Hospital and was later pronounced dead as a result of injuries she sustained.

Davis' family is pleading for anyone with information to do the right thing and come forward.

"If you know who did this to – call in – give him up – cause she didn’t deserve this," said Lateshia Steverson, the grandmother of three of Davis' children.

Steverson said this in the second tragedy her family has faced. In 2014, her son Eddie Taylor was fatally shot.

She said now her grandchildren will have to grow up without both parents.

"We didn’t tell them the whole story," Steverson said. "They know she is gone, and I told them she is heaven – all – right now."

No one has been taken into custody, according to authorities. Chicago police are investigating to determine what exactly led up to the shooting.