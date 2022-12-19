Indiana

Mother of 4 Hopes for Miracle After High Mold Levels Sicken Family, Force Them From Home

A family is in desperate need of a permanent home after two of their children became ill from high levels of mold in their rental home.

By Lexi Sutter

NBC Universal, Inc.

Jeannette Farris was monitoring a leak inside the rental home her family lived in, but it wasn't until her kids starting getting sick she realized she should check for mold.

"I called Midwest Aerobiology and Labs and he came out and said it was some of the highest numbers he’s ever seen," Farris said.

Her oldest son, Matthew, who is 12 and has special needs, had to be hospitalized. Her 5-year-old daughter, Kaitlyn, was sick for two weeks.

"One time, I could not breathe," Kaitlyn explained.

Matthew’s doctor wrote a note calling for the family to be released from their lease. It was then that Farris and the children had to abandon their home and toss their things, leading to a difficult period of uncertainty.

“At that time, we lost everything,” she said. “Us being in this position is nothing I could have ever expected. I never saw it coming."

The family is currently staying at an Airbnb in Gary, Indiana. It is paid for through Jan. 9, but after that, the family has no secured home.

Farris lost her job after Matthew’s last hospital stint. As she’s trying to find some work, she started a fundraiser to help bridge the gap. She’s hoping she can get their lives back on track and find her children a safe and warm place to call home.

"Please provide us a Christmas miracle," Farris pleads. "I hope I can give my babies a home again."

