bus stop crash

Mother of 3 Children Killed in Indiana Bus Stop Crash Avoids Charges

The Miami County prosecutor said he has decided not to press charges against Brittany Ingle of Rochester.

Prosecutors say a northern Indiana mother of three children killed in a school bus stop crash will not face charges for attacking the driver who had just been sentenced for the crash.

WRTV-TV reports the office of Miami County Prosecutor Jeff Sinkovics confirmed he has decided not to press charges against Brittany Ingle of Rochester.

After Alyssa Shepherd was sentenced on Dec. 18 to four years in prison for the deaths of Alivia Stahl, 9, and her twin 6-year-old brothers, Mason and Xzavier Ingle, the children's mother rushed past security and attacked Shepherd.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

bus stop crash
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us