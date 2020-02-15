Mother of 3 Children Killed in Indiana Bus Stop Crash Avoids Charges

Prosecutors say a northern Indiana mother of three children killed in a school bus stop crash will not face charges for attacking the driver who had just been sentenced for the crash.

WRTV-TV reports the office of Miami County Prosecutor Jeff Sinkovics confirmed he has decided not to press charges against Brittany Ingle of Rochester.

After Alyssa Shepherd was sentenced on Dec. 18 to four years in prison for the deaths of Alivia Stahl, 9, and her twin 6-year-old brothers, Mason and Xzavier Ingle, the children's mother rushed past security and attacked Shepherd.