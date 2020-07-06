Mother Hosts Vigil 19 Years After Diamond and Tionda Bradley's Disappearance

Nineteen years after her daughters Diamond and Tionda vanished, Tracey Bradley hosted a vigil at Chicago's Taylor Park - something she has done every year since her daughters disappeared.

Diamond Bradley, 3, and Tionda Bradley, 10, were last seen outside their apartment complex at 35th Street and Cottage Grove in July of 1999. The girls left a note for their mom saying they were going to school and the store, but when the two never returned home, a frantic search began.

"I know in my heart they're still alive," Tracey Bradley said.

The girl's mother added that she believes they were the victims of a crime. The family has hired a private investigator in their search for answers and is asking the public for help.

"You know something, say something," Tracey Bradley said. "Amen."

On Monday night, family members released balloons in the girls' honor, hoping next year - the 20th anniversary of their disappearance - will be a celebration.

"We will never stop... never give up on you guys," their mother said.