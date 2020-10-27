Marquette Park

Mother Faces Charges After Allegedly Falsely Reporting Missing Child Following Car Theft

A mother is facing a felony charge after she allegedly falsely reported that her 7-month-old child had been abducted when her car was stolen in Chicago’s Marquette Park neighborhood on Monday.

According to Chicago police, Sade Owens, 30, was taken into custody Monday at approximately 9:38 p.m.

Police allege that Owens contacted authorities on Monday when her car was stolen in the 2700 block of West 71st Street. Police say that Owens told them that she had left her 7-month-old baby in the car when she went into a convenience store, and that when she exited the store the vehicle had been stolen.

Chicago police later located the vehicle, but the baby was not inside.

Authorities say that the child was later found safely in the care of a babysitter, and an investigation determined that the child had never been inside the vehicle.

Owens now faces one felony count of disorderly conduct for falsely reporting a kidnapping.

An investigation remains ongoing.

Marquette Park
