Mother Discusses Recovery After Losing Both Feet in ‘Playpen' Boating Accident

Weeks after losing both of her feet in a boating accident at Chicago's "Playpen," a mother is looking toward the future and opening up about her new reality and next steps.

In a sometimes tearful YouTube video, Lana Batochir described her road to recovery after being hospitalized following the gruesome accident on Aug. 13.

"It doesn't feel real," she stated. "But I know it's real because I'm sitting here with half my legs gone."

Batochir was on an inflatable raft with several friends in the party area along Lake Michigan known as the “Playpen” Aug. 13 when a large boat reversed toward the device, injuring her and one other person. Batochir suffered severe leg injuries, and doctors were forced to amputate both of her feet.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Without an IV and for the first time alone in her hospital room, Batochir appeared in street clothes during the video. While she's thankful for a stream of visitors, the mother says she misses her family most.

"Still haven’t seen my kids… hardest part is being away this long," she said. "It's just probably the hardest part for me, being away from my kids this long."

Batochir says things are looking up and she has accepted what happened to her.

"I’m not in denial and haven’t been in denial since the beginning, but definitely felt it was a nightmare for sure," she said.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help pay for her medical treatment and other expenses, raising nearly $125,000 since the collision occurred.

In the YouTube video, Batochir thanked everyone for support and donations, which will surely help the mother and her children, especially her 6-year-old daughter.

"She's gonna understand mom will have robot prosthetic legs," Batochir said. "She will think it’s cool.."