Mother Demands Answers After Oak Lawn Girl, 12, Killed by Suspected Drunk Driver

A heartbroken mother shared her outrage with NBC 5 Thursday evening after her beloved 12-year-old daughter was struck and killed by an alleged drunk driver on Chicago's Southwest Side, according to authorities.

On Wednesday, Jan. 20, Daniel Regalado, 27, was driving a Chevy Impala in the 4900 block of South Cicero Avenue in the city's Garfield Ridge neighborhood when he hit a Cadillac Escalade head-on, according to prosecutors.

Cire Robinson, 12, of Oak Lawn, was riding in the Cadillac, on the way to her home with her father, family members said. She was pronounced dead about an hour after the crash, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Regalado, a Little Village resident, was already facing three separate felony charges before the crash, including unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and manufacturing and delivering cannabis, prosecutors said.

On Saturday, a judge set bail at $500,000 for Regalado, who has also been charged with reckless homicide as well as felony and misdemeanor driving under the influence.

Many people, including Robinson's mother and the mayor of Oak Lawn, have questioned why Regalado was out on bond at the time of the crash.

"He was out on bond, but should have been in jail and killed my daughter," said the 12-year-old's mother, Teresa Robinson. "I want to know who's responsible for that. Who's to blame for that?"

Oak Lawn Mayor Sandra Bury questioned how someone who had a long history with law enforcement and was facing three separate felony charges could be out on the streets.

She has called for Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx to resign.

"We need someone who cares more about innocent hard working families than thugs and violent felons," the mayor said in a Facebook post.

The Cook County State's Attorney's Office released the following statement to NBC 5:

"At bail hearings, Cook County prosecutors present to the judge all available information regarding the offender’s criminal history and charges related to the case. From there, the judge makes the final determination on what happens to the defendant, including whether that individual is a threat to public safety or can be released from custody with bail conditions. The Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office works to uphold public safety through the fair and efficient administration of justice and continues to prosecute cases to the full extent of the law. The tragic death of a young child deeply affects us all and should not be exploited."