Mother, Daughter Team Up to Spread Message of Confidence With New Book

By LeeAnn Trotter

A mother daughter team from the Beverly neighborhood is spreading a message of confidence  with a new book, "Little Black Pearls for Little Black Girls".

Kennedy Jordan Turner is a 6th grader at Morgan Park Academy. Her mom, Dominique Jordan Turner, is the CEO of Chicago Scholars, and together they're making a big difference in the lives of young children.

"As a mom, confidence is at the crux of all things successful. I wanted to make sure we did something together that reinforced the importance of confidence, leadership, and ultimately success," says Dominique Jordan Turner.

Kennedy actually designed the entire book, drawing all of the illustrations and coming up with the 26 "pearls" of wisdom. Her mom researched all the quotes.

The suggested activities contained in the book are things this team has always done.

"One of my favorite activities is to have a dance party all the time," Kennedy Jordan Taylor says. "It makes me really happy because they are really fun to do and we do them together all the time. "

The biggest takeaway from the book, says Kennedy, " is to love the skin you're in no matter what color."

A message of hope for anyone feeling hopeless during these challenging times. "Little Pearls for Little Girls" is available on Amazon or Kennedy's website.

