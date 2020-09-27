Mother Charged With Stabbing 5-Year-Old Daughter to Death in East Garfield Park

An East Garfield Park woman is accused of stabbing her 5-year-old daughter to death Saturday in the West Side neighborhood.

Simone Austin, 27, was charged with one count of first-degree murder, Chicago police said.

Austin allegedly stabbed Serenity Arrington in the throat about 9:15 a.m. in the 3200 block of West Fulton Boulevard, police said. She then approached officers at the scene, police said, before being taken into custody.

Arrington died shortly after at Stroger Hospital, and an autopsy ruled her death a homicide.

Chicago police spokesman Tom Ahern confirmed that Austin was Arrington’s mother.

Austin is due in bond court Monday.