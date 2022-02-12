Mother and Daughters Fend Off Would-Be Robbers in Roseland

When a Chicago mother recently encountered two would-be thieves, she immediately took the situation into her own hands.

Taneisha Parker had just returned from picking up her two daughters from school and was getting ready to go inside her Roseland home Friday when she was confronted by two masked men who she said tried to steal her purse.

"The tallest one when he walked up, he said, 'I don’t want to have to kill you,' and he had his hand in his waist," the mother stated.

But Parker says she didn't see a gun and decided to take action.

"Maybe they thought I was going to say, 'here take it and go ahead,' but when I didn’t see a weapon I'm like, 'I got hands, you got hands, we’re about to fight it out,'" she said.

Surveillance video the victim and suspects struggling back and forth. Then, seconds later, Parker's two daughters jump in to protect her.

"My 10-year-old started hitting him with her backpack...then the 15-year-old... she came running towards us and start hitting them too," the mother recounted.

After it all, Parker said she was just glad her daughters were okay.

"I went and hug them and kissed them and loved on them like I can’t believe that just happened to us," she said. "I can’t believe they were protecting me, it was just crazy."

Looking back on what happened, Parker says she wouldn’t have reacted the way that she did. But in that moment she says she felt she had to stand her ground.

"...I don’t know what the answer is to end all the violence and the crime that’s going on in the city but something has to stop," she said.