Mother and 7 Children Injured in Rollover Crash on I-90 in Hoffman Estates

A mother and her seven children were injured early Sunday in a rollover crash on Interstate 90 in Hoffman Estates.

About 12:25 a.m., the mother was driving on Interstate 90 near Higgins Road when her 2003 GMC Yukon rolled over on the road and landed in a ditch, Illinois state police said.

All seven children were taken to area hospitals, officials said, adding that four had injuries considered serious to life-threatening.

The mother was also hospitalized and was listed in serious condition, state police said.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Lanes on I-90 were closed for investigation about 12:30 a.m. and reopened several hours later.

No further information was immediately available.