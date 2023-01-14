Mother, 3 Children Dead Following Indiana House Fire

A mother and her three children have died following a house fire in northeastern Indiana.

The blaze in Fremont was reported about 5 a.m. Saturday and the victims were found minutes later by firefighters inside the burning home, state police said.

They were pronounced dead at hospitals. A county coroner has confirmed their identities, but their names and ages were not released Saturday. Autopsies were expected to be performed Sunday.

A preliminary investigation shows the fire appears to have started in an unoccupied area on the home's second floor, state police said.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.