Mother, 2 Children Reported Missing From Lincoln Park

A woman and her two children have been reported missing from Lincoln Park on the North Side.

Yessica Lay, 26, and her children Dylan Carver, 6, and Maddison Lay-Morales, 2, were last seen about 2 p.m. Tuesday in the 2100 block of North Lincoln Park West,  according to a missing person alert from Chicago police.

Lay is 5-foot-4 and about 170 pounds, police said.

Police do not believe she has access to a motor vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Three SVU at 312-744-8266.

