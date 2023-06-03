Historic Estate, Most Expensive Home in Wisconsin Listed For $35 Million in Lake Geneva

A historic eight-bedroom, 16-bathroom estate in Lake Geneva built over 120 years ago for the Drake family has been listed for sale for $35 million, according to Christie's International Real Estate.

The home, originally built in 1900 for the Drake family, widely known as the founders of the Drake and Blackstone hotels, has been restored "to the highest level of quality and perfection."

With picturesque views of both downtown Lake Geneva and the Lake Geneva Country Club, the sprawling 20,000 square-foot home is stands out as a unique oasis.

An interior and exterior renovation in 2011 tripled the home's original size, with two wings added on to the original structure and made to look as if they were always a part of the home.

From stained-glass windows and beadboard details to built-in bookshelves and multiple reading nooks throughout, the home's craftsmanship is both stunning and practical.

In addition to the home's eight bedrooms, six of which are on the second level, a lower-level media room and upper-level recreation room give the home more than enough space for entertainment.

A swimming pool and hot tub then await outside, alongside a pool house with two guest bedrooms, capitalizing on Lake Geneva's reputation as a summer getaway.

Additionally, the "Captain's House," featuring three bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and 2,000 square feet of space is just a short walk away from the main property.

The estate also includes the "train house," a 1,800 square-foot building made to accommodate the owner's large train set.

More information on the estate can be found here.

Credit: Christie's International Real Estate

