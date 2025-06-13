Mosquitoes in Chicago test positive for West Nile virus, officials confirm

Health officials in Chicago confirmed Friday that mosquitoes in the city have tested positive for West Nile virus for the first time in 2025.

According to the Chicago Department of Public Health, no human cases of the virus have been reported in Illinois so far this year.

The testing was performed as part of CDPH's program to combat West Nile virus, which involves treating over 80,000 catch basins with larvicide to prevent adult mosquitoes and weekly testing of mosquitoes for the virus.

The CDPH advises Chicagoans to protect themselves against West Nile virus by taking the following steps:

Using EPA-registered insect repellent according to label instructions, especially when applying to children.

Wearing long-sleeved shirts and pants when outside between dusk and dawn.

Controlling mosquitoes indoors by making sure that window and door screens do not have holes and by using air conditioning if possible.

Controlling mosquitoes outdoors by keeping grass and weeds short to eliminate hiding places for mosquitoes and emptying items that hold water like flowerpots or birdbaths once weekly.

Checking on neighbors regularly, especially those who are older, live alone or need additional assistance.

Health officials remind the public that most mosquitoes do not carry West Nile virus, and most people infected do not feel sick.

However, approximately 20% of those infected develop a fever and flu-like symptoms. Furthermore, severe illness may occur in approximately 1 in 150 people, and is most likely to impact those over age 55 and those with compromised immune systems.

More information on mosquito-borne diseases can be found here.