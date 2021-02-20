Morton Grove Animal Shelter Rescues Dozens of Animals From Storm-Ravaged Texas

A Morton Grove animal rescue embraced dozens of cats and dogs that arrived at its suburban facility on Saturday from Texas, where an unprecedented winter storm caused disarray throughout the entire state.

Wright-Way Rescue teamed up with Austin Pets Alive! to rescue animals from the unusual cold.

"We were like, hey, we have the space. We have the warmth," said Kelly Campbell, director of operations at Wright-Way Rescue. "We’re more than happy to take them on..."

Some of the pets were homeless while others came from communities that had no heat, power or water. Each of the 30 animals received their own space and a medical check upon arrival at the rescue.

"Thirty is a big number to take all at one time," Campbell said. "We usually try to space them out. But the team jumps right in, and we get it done."

While power has been restored to millions of Texas, the issues are far from over, as many cities and towns face another major problem: a water crisis.

But while many pet owners are focused on the basic necessities, the eventual goal is to reunite them with their four-legged family members.

"We’re willing to reconnect, because it’s super important," Campbell said. "They need to get back to their homes."