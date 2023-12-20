Morton Arboretum to offer free admission on Christmas Day

While many stores, activities and restaurants are closed on Christmas Day, some parts of a beloved local attraction will be open on the holiday.

According to a press release, The Morton Arboretum in Lisle is offering free admission with timed-entry reservations to guests on Christmas Day.

"Guests can see the five 'Of the Earth' large-scale sculptures and explore all 16 miles of hiking trails, nine miles of roads, lakes and more," officials said, of what will be open at the Arboretum on Christmas Day.

The free entry applies to daytime, general admission only, the release said. Buildings, the Children's Garden will remain closed on Christmas Day, however portable restrooms will be available, the release said.

According to officials, Arboretum's popular event Illumination, which requires tickets, is not included in the free admission, and will remain closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Members have exclusive access to the Arboretum from 7 a.m., to 9 a.m. Non-members can enter between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., the release said.

Free, timed-entry tickets can be reserved here.