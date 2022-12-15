Morton Arboretum to Launch Large Sculpture Exhibit Next Spring

A large-scale sculpture exhibition honoring the work of Polish American and Cleveland-based artist Olga Ziemska will be hosted by Morton Arboretum in Lisle beginning May 26, 2023.

The exhibition, titled "Of the Earth", will feature five new works from Ziemska, created from reclaimed tree branches other natural materials sourced from throughout the Morton Arboretum's 1,700 acres.

According to Ziemska, the tree-filled landscape of the Morton Arboretum inspired the creations, reminding her of the scenery in Poland where she used to live and now visits family regularly.

"Of the Earth" will be Ziemska's largest public exhibition to date. Previously, her work has been displayed in exhibitions in Poland, Taiwan, Italy, South Korea, Mexico and other locations across the world over the course of her 20-year career.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

According to a press release from Morton Arboretum, Ziemska's exhibit will run through the spring of 2025. The Arboretum's current exhibit, "Human + Nature", will close at the end of February 2023. Some of the exhibit's sculptures from artist Daniel Popper will still be viewable into March.

More information on exhibitions running at the Morton Arboretum and other events can be found here.