Morton Arboretum Closes to Slow Spread of Coronavirus

The Morton Arboretum announced that it will temporarily close through April 30 as an additional measure to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

"The Arboretum made its 1,700 acres available for essential outdoor activity as long as it was safe and prudent to do so," according to an announcement on the Arboretum's website. "The proactive, full closure of the Arboretum’s site is to ensure social distancing in support of public health."

As a result of the temporary closure, the arboretum's public special events through April 30 are canceled, including Breakfast with the Bunny, Easter Brunch, the Champion of Trees 10K Run and the Arbor Day Plant Sale. Event registrants will be notified directly of these cancellations, according to the Arboretum.

Illinois' stay-at-home order has been extended until April 30, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Tuesday.

Pritzker said he would sign an executive order April 2 that extends Illinois’ Disaster Proclamation, stay-at-home order and the suspension of on-site learning at schools across the state.

The Arboretum, a non-profit organization, said in the announcement that residents can continue to support it and protect trees by making an online gift or by becoming a member.