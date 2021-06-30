Morris Evacuation Order Remains in Place After Massive Industrial Fire

Note: The news conference can be watched live in the video player above beginning at around 10 a.m.

An evacuation order remains in place for parts of far southwest suburban Morris after a massive fire at an industrial building housing hundreds of thousands of pounds of lithium ion batteries released plumes of smoke and poisonous fumes into the air.

At around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, the Grundy County IL Emergency Management Agency ordered anyone who lives in the 900 blocks of Benton, Douglas or Armstrong streets as well as those who live on East Street to evacuate their residence.

Residents who were ordered to evacuate were "not eligible to return home" a spokeswoman for the Will County Emergency Management Agency said early Wednesday, noting that a shelter had been established for residents and pets.

Anyone needing assistance was asked to call (815) 941-3408.

Morris fire and police officials planned to deliver updates during news conferences at 10 a.m., 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. at Morris City Hall. The first news conference can be watched live in the video player above.

The fire broke out at around 12 p.m. in the 900 block of East Benton Street, at a facility where up to 200,000 pounds of lithium ion batteries were stored.

Firefighters battling the blaze had to take up defensive positions, unable to put water on the fire because of the batteries’ potential to ignite and explode when contacted by water.

Officials said those burning batteries have also released poisonous gases, which forced the evacuation of homes downwind of the building.

Volunteers from the Red Cross are also providing food and water to more than 300 emergency personnel who are battling the blaze. The Grundy County Administration Center has also been transformed into an evacuation center for residents in need.

Residents said the call to evacuate came quickly, with little time to grab anything but bare essentials and loved ones.

“They told us to get out of the house and to get out of the area without notice,” Reno Harrawood said.

“The police knocked on our door and told us we had to evacuate,” Cameron added.

The Red Cross and Grundy County officials say shelters will be available for as long as the need remains, and it is unclear at this time when residents will be able to return to their homes. Officials said residents will likely have to remain out of their homes at least through Wednesday night.

There have been no injuries reported in connection with the fire, with Morris officials crediting resources brought in from nearby Rockton, where they had been battling a recent chemical plant fire in that community.