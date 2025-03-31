Morgan Wallen posts cryptic social media message after abruptly walking off SNL

What started out as a typical Saturday Night Live with host Mikey Madison and musical guest Morgan Wallen came to an abrupt ending as the credits rolled, with Wallen unexpectedly walking right off set -- and then posting a five-word message to social media.

The move came at the end of the show, as Madison and Wallen took center stage to close out the evening, when SNL hosts and musical guests say their "goodnights" and "thank yous" before often mingling with the cast.

In a clip posted to the SNL account, a smiling Madison can be seen standing next to Wallen as Madison blows kisses to the audience. Wallen then salutes the camera, side-hugs Madison and begins to walk off stage, directly towards the audience.

Thank you, Mikey Madison and @MorganWallen! Goodnight! pic.twitter.com/FDlInhhHqb — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) March 30, 2025

It wasn't immediately clear why Wallen left the stage before the rest of the cast. NBC Chicago has reached out for comment but did not hear back.

Not long after Wallen's exit, the country singer posted to his Instagram story, appearing to show a picture of a jet on a runway.

"Get me to God's country," the caption over the photo said.

By Monday morning, the Instagram story was gone, and no further messages have been posted.

Wallen has a home near Nashville, Tennessee, according to reports. Beginning in June, Wallen will embark on a 20-date tour, with two nights in Madison, Wisconsin. No Chicago dates are currently scheduled.

Wallen's history on SNL

Wallen has a history of controversy dating back to 2016, including one with “SNL," TODAY.com reported.

In October 2020, Wallen was pulled as the show's musical guest after he was caught on video allegedly breaking COVID rules. He was rebooked on the show in December 2020 and poked fun at his cancellation in a sketch.

The country singer has seen additional criticism over the years. In February of 2021, his recording contract was temporarily suspended after he was caught on camera using a racial slur. That same year, Wallen canceled his summer tour, including a headlining gig at Wisconsin's popular Country Music Festival.

Not long after, in 2022, he won album of the year at the Academy of Country Music Awards.

In December 2024, Wallen pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor counts of reckless endangerment following his April arrest after he threw a chair off of a bar rooftop in Nashville. Wallen was sentenced to seven days incarceration at a DUI education center and two years’ probation.