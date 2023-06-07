Country music star Morgan Wallen has announced he will be returning to the stage after a health issue forced him to cancel weeks of performances just ahead of his scheduled shows at Chicago's Wrigley Field.

"The doc cleared me to talk and sing," Wallen posted in an Instagram story Tuesday. "We back."

Last month, Wallen revealed he was canceling six weeks of performances after he received "bad news" from his doctors, leaving many in Chicago wondering what that would mean for his scheduled Wrigley Field shows.

The announcement came just after the singer returned to the stage in Florida after suddenly canceling a performance in Mississippi, saying he had lost his voice and was unable to perform.

"I'm just gonna go ahead and get straight to it. I got some bad news from my doctors at the Vanderbilt Voice Center yesterday. After taking 10 days of vocal rest, I performed three shows last weekend in Florida and by the third one I felt terrible. So I went in and got scoped yesterday and they told me that I reinjured my vocal cords and that I have vocal fold trauma," he said in an Instagram video at the time. "Their advice is that I go on vocal rest for six weeks. So that's what I'm going to do."

The singer said his doctors appeared confident he would "get back to 100%," but if he didn't take a break he could "permanently damage" his voice.

Wallen went on to say that he was working on rescheduling the performances during that time, but some shows are still "pending."

It was not immediately clear if Wallen would be returning earlier than planned, given the clearance from his doctors, or if he would finish out his full six weeks.

The country superstar is set to bring his tour to Chicago's Wrigley Field June 22 and June 23 for a pair of sold-out shows.

That date comes just around the six-week mark from Wallen's original announcement, which could mean Chicago will be the first performance as Wallen returns to the stage.

While Wallen is one of country music's biggest stars, he's no stranger to controversy. He was caught on camera in 2021 outside a home in Nashville, Tennessee, yelling profanities and a racial slur. He apologized at the time but was suspended indefinitely from his label and his music was pulled by radio stations and streaming services.

The year before, Wallen was arrested for public intoxication and disorderly conduct after getting kicked out of a downtown Nashville bar.