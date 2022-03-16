More Victims Come Forward to Report Former CEO Secretly Videotaped Them

A former Chicago music executive faces more criminal charges of secretly recording women who worked for him.

Michael Johnston, 38 is accused of setting up hidden cameras in the bathrooms of his home in Roscoe Village. The new allegations are based on the images of two other women found on the camera’s sim cards that had been turned into Chicago police.

Johnston was originally charged last November with the unauthorized videotaping of his nanny and her friend while nude using bathrooms in his upscale house.

After NBC5 Investigates reported on these allegations, Johnston was fired as president of Schuba’s Tavern and Lincoln Hall and as CEO of the Audiotree music streaming service.

Chicago attorney Gail Eisenberg represents the women in their civil lawsuit. “These women are extremely brave, “said Eisenberg, adding that there is a recording of Johnston setting up the hidden cameras in bathrooms.

The new allegations come from a former housekeeper and a woman who house sat for Johnston. According to the Cook County State’s Attorney office one woman house sat for two days in November 2019 and police found two videos recordings of her naked in the master bathroom.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The other woman, a former housekeeper is seen on footage cleaning the home on nine occasions in November 2019 and January 20th and was fully clothed in all the videos, according to court records.

Johnston faces two felony charges of unauthorized videotaping. In Illinois it is unlawful for anyone to video record or transmit live video of another person without their consent in a restroom.

Johnston pleaded not guilty to the original charges and is due back in court on the new charges next month.

Johnston’s attorney has told NBC5 Investigates takes all of these allegations seriously and will continue to work through the legal process.

Eisenberg said her clients will always wonder whether someone with a camera is watching no matter where they are.