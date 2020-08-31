More Than Half of People Arrested at Kenosha Protests Were From Out of Town: Police

A majority of the people arrested at demonstrations in Kenosha following the shooting of Jacob Blake by a police officer have addresses outside the city, according to law enforcement.

Of the more than 200 people arrested, more than half came from elsewhere, Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth said at a news conference Monday.

"There have been few arrests..." Sheriff Beth said. "...Protests have been peaceful, and we're very, very thankful for that."

In a news release late Sunday, the Kenosha Police Department said 175 people were arrested at protests during the past week, and about 58%, 102 people, traveled from 44 other cities.

Kyle Rittenhouse, the 17-year-old charged with killing two at protests last week, came to Kenosha from his hometown of suburban Antioch, Illinois, approximately 20 miles away, prosecutors said.

It remains unclear if the number provided by the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department includes arrests made by other law enforcement from other jurisdictions.

Protesters have marched in Kenosha every night since Blake’s shooting, with some protests devolving into unrest that damaged buildings and vehicles.

While about 1,000 people attended a rally to protest police violence on Saturday, a demonstration to support police Sunday drew about 100 people to Civic Center Park in downtown Kenosha.

During the week, at least 69 people were arrested for violations of curfew, which was put in place on Sunday, Aug. 23, just hours after a police officer shot Blake in the back several times.

Thirty four individuals, who are also accused of violating curfew, were also charged with crimes such as carrying concealed weapons, burglary and possession of controlled substances.