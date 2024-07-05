More than a dozen people injured in 2 separate shootings across Chicago

Chicago police are investigating after two separate shootings overnight left more than a dozen people injured.

In both incidents, police were responding to a call of a person shot when they discovered multiple victims had sustained gunshot wounds following an exchange of gunfire by two people that fled the scene.

The first incident occurred just after midnight in the 1300 block of W. Hastings in the city's Little Italy neighborhood, police said.

Eight people, ranging in age from 18 to 74-years-old, were injured, police said.

Four people -- a 74-year-old female, a 31-year-old female, a 23-year-old male and a 28-year-old male -- suffered gunshot wounds to the legs, police said. They were all transported to nearby hospitals and last listed in fair condition.

A male, 36, was transported to a nearby hospital after suffering a gunshot wound to the groin. He was last listed in fair condition, police said.

Three other people, two 18-year-old females and a 19-year-old female, suffered graze wounds, police said. Each of those victims was last listed in good condition.

No one was in custody, police said.

The second shooting took place around 1:45 a.m. in the 100 block of South Menard, in the city's Austin neighborhood, police said.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

According to authorities, six people were wounded by gunfire. A male, 25, was transported to a nearby hospital in fair condition, while the others -- an 18-year-old female, two 23-year-old males, a 20-year-old female and a 15-year-old male -- were transported to nearby hospitals in good condition.

No one was in custody and an investigation remains ongoing, police said.

The shootings come on the heels of another mass shooting that took place early in the morning on the Fourth of July holiday, in the city's Grand Crossing neighborhood.

In that incident, two adults and one child were killed and two other young children were critically injured when multiple people pulled up to a residence and began firing at the home.

According to Don Jerome, Deputy Chief Area One, the shooting was believed to have stemmed from a "personal dispute." All victims were believed to be inside the residence when the shooting occurred, Jerome said.

"This senseless violence has to stop," Desmon Yancy, Fifth Ward Ald. said during a press conference Thursday. "Personal conflict and guns has become a bad combination. The summer's just getting started. I don't want to stand in front of another group of microphones and have another discussion about the pain that's caused in our community."

According to police, an investigation remains ongoing.