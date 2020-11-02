More Than a Dozen Bags of Heroin Found in Drug Suspect's Body Cavity at DuPage County Jail: Police

A woman being booked into the DuPage County Jail on drug charges last week allegedly had more than a dozen bags of heroin hidden inside a body cavity.

Victoria L. Cooper, 39, was arrested Oct. 30 on charges of manufacturing or delivery of heroin and possession of a controlled substance, according to a statement from the DuPage County sheriff’s office.

While she was being processed into the jail, an X-ray body scanner revealed 14 bags containing about 12 grams of heroin hidden in her “genital region,” the sheriff’s office said. The discovery resulted in an additional charge of aggravated possession of a controlled substance.

Police began investigating Cooper and 42-year-old Michael J. Young after neighbors complained that drugs were being dealt from their Westmont home, authorities said. Warrants for both suspects were issued in May and they were taken into custody Friday.

Young faces charges of possession of a controlled substance and criminal drug conspiracy with intent to manufacture or distribute heroin, the sheriff’s office said.

Bail for Cooper was set at $35,000 and her next court date was scheduled for Nov. 16, authorities said. Young was ordered held on $100,000 bail and is due back in court Monday morning.