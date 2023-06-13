More than 8,600 players split jackpot in Illinois Lottery's ‘Pick 3' game. Here's why  

A split-jackpot is nothing new in the world of lotteries and other games, but when more than 8,000 people are splitting up the prize, then it’s certainly a unique event.

That is exactly what happened in Monday’s Pick 3 drawing from the Illinois Lottery, with more than 8,600 winning tickets sold for the game.

The reason there were so many winners? We’ll give you a hint: it starts with a seven.

In fact, the winning numbers in the Pick 3 drawing were 7-7-7, with a Fireball number of three.

Each player that played the straight 7-7-7 combination took home $250 on a 50-cent play, while those who played the $1 ticket earned a cool $500, according to officials.

In order to play the game, players are asked to pick their style of play, with a straight, box, straight/box, combo, front pair or back pair.

They then have the option to pick their wager amount, their numbers and are given the option of adding a Fireball multiplier to their ticket.