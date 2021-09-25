More than 6K Runners Expected to Participate in Chicago Half Marathon, 5K Sunday

More than 6,000 runners are expected to participate in Chicago's half marathon and 5K races Sunday, according to organizers.

The HOKA ONE ONE Chicago Half Marathon will start Sunday morning at 7 a.m. and the 5K race will begin at 7:45 a.m. in the city's Jackson Park neighborhood.

Thousands of runners from 45 states and 14 countries are set to travel through the Hyde Park neighborhood and down Jean Baptiste Point DuSable Lake Shore Drive to cross the finish line at the golden Statue of the Republic in Jackson Park.

Lake Shore Drive will be completely shut down to the public during the race, organizers noted. Traffic will reopen after the race around noon, when the finish festival and gear check close.

Race organizers "strongly recommend" participants be fully vaccinated and take a COVID test prior to starting either race, though neither is required to run.

Registration for both races is still open. Click here to register.