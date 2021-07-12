More Than 6 Inches of Rain Fall in Grundy County, Prompting Flash Flood Warnings

A flash flood warning was issued for parts of LaSalle and Grundy counties on Monday, as more than six inches of rain fell within a matter of hours in several communities.

A band of heavy rain became stuck over the far southwest suburbs on Monday night, with forecasters calling for eight or more inches of rain to fall before the showers finally dissipate and move off to the east.

The flash flood warning was issued for both counties, and will remain in effect until 1:30 a.m.

According to one local storm report, a total of 6.19 inches of rain fell within a three-hour span in Verona, a community located in Grundy County. In Kinsman, more than a foot of water was observed flowing over a roadway near the intersection of South Kinsman and West Grand Ridge Roads, forcing cars to avoid the intersection and to find higher ground.

In Seneca, located in LaSalle County, 4.24 inches of rain were reported within a three-hour span. In another portion of that community, 4.58 inches of rain were reported, according to the National Weather Service.

There have been no reports of damage associated with the heavy downpours, but rain is expected to fall into the early morning hours.

Fortunately for the area, there is some good news in the offing, as Tuesday will remain mostly dry. Wednesday night could see more scattered showers and thunderstorms, with thunderstorms likely again on Thursday.

By the time the weekend rolls around, things will dry out in the Chicago area, with highs in the low-to-mid 80s and sunny skies expected by Saturday.