illinois coronavirus

More Than 500 COVID Vaccine Doses Discarded After Vials Wrongfully Removed From Suburban Hospital Refrigerator

The individual is no longer employed with the health group

Getty Images

Advocate Aurora Health notified Wednesday that over 500 coronavirus vaccine doses have been wrongfully discarded from a Chicago suburban hospital.

According to a release, 57 vials of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine were removed from a pharmacy refrigerator at Aurora Medical Center - Grafton overnight, resulting in over 500 doses being discarded.

"We immediately launched an internal review and were led to believe this was caused by inadvertent human error," the release said. "The individual in question today acknowledged that they intentionally removed the vaccine from refrigeration."

Local

Chicago Weather 38 mins ago

Chicago Forecast: Wintry Weather Returns Friday

Illinois Department of Public Health 57 mins ago

Officials Continue To Monitor For Any Potential Cases of New COVID-19 Variant In Illinois

Advocate Aurora said they have notified authorities to initiate a further investigation into the matter.

"We are more than disappointed that this individual’s actions will result in a delay of more than 500 people receiving their vaccine," the release said.

Officials at the health center said that the individual is no longer employed with the group and that the act was a violation of their core beliefs.

This article tagged under:

illinois coronavirusAuroracoronavirus vaccineadvocate aurora healthaurora medical center
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us