More Than 50 Pets Rescued From Areas Hit Hardest by Hurricane Ian Arrive in Chicago

In the wake of the destruction left behind by Hurricane Ian, PAWS Chicago arrived in the city with more than 50 pets from areas impacted by the storm.

Employees and volunteers from the Chicago shelter traveled to take in animals that were already in shelters in areas hit hardest by the storm, making space for the influx of animals displaced by the hurricane. Rescuers worked to help empty shelters that were damaged or struggling with a collapse of infrastructure.

Shelters like the Gulf Coast Humane Society in Fort Myers had to shut down due to power outages and a lack of water and staff.

"These shelters are expecting an inevitable second wave of crowding and have asked PAWS Chicago to return in the coming days," PAWS Chicago said in a release.

The animals were brought to the Chicago facility's medical center Tuesday, where each pet was slated to get a medical exam, care, vaccinations, microchips and spay or neuter surgeries, as needed. After they are medically cleared, the animals will then be available for adoption at the rescue's Lincoln Park Adoption Center.

Those who want to help the effort to rescue animals impacted by the storm can participate in the following ways, according to PAWS:

Make a donation to help fund the costs of traveling and medical care for the rescue.

Sign up to foster a pet to help alleviate trauma pets may experience when arriving at a shelter.

Consider adopting a homeless pet.

The death toll from Hurricane Ian surpassed 100 in Florida Tuesday, as search efforts for anyone trapped inside flooded and damaged homes continued.

One hundred and four people have been confirmed dead statewide in the aftermath of Ian, NBC News reported. The highest number of deaths climbed to 54 in Lee County. Ian made landfall last Wednesday, devastating Fort Myers, Sanibel and Pine Islands.

Previously, PAWS Chicago has mobilized after natural disasters to help animals affected. Last year, the shelter took in over 40 dogs impacted by Hurricane Ida.