More Than 40 Dogs Discovered at Suspected NW Indiana Puppy Mill

Officials with the Lake County Sheriff’s Department say a person is being questioned after more than 40 dogs were discovered at a pair of properties believed to be part of a puppy mill operation.

Police received an anonymous tip about a man who had been purchasing large amounts of dog food and medical supplies, according to officials.

Search warrants were obtained for a home in Crown Point and a barn on the outskirts of Rensselaer. Officials say that upon arrival, they discovered more than 40 dogs, four of which were deceased.

At least 29 French bulldogs were among those discovered, along with seven bulldogs and a mountain dog, officials said.

A suspect in the case, a 41-year-old man, is being questioned, but no charges have yet been filed.

Veterinarians are currently evaluating the dogs, and the Lake County Animal Adoption & Control will handle their care. Adoption details for the dogs will be determined at a later date.