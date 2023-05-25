Lake County

More Than 40 Dogs Discovered at Suspected NW Indiana Puppy Mill

Officials with the Lake County Sheriff’s Department say a person is being questioned after more than 40 dogs were discovered at a pair of properties believed to be part of a puppy mill operation.

Police received an anonymous tip about a man who had been purchasing large amounts of dog food and medical supplies, according to officials.

Search warrants were obtained for a home in Crown Point and a barn on the outskirts of Rensselaer. Officials say that upon arrival, they discovered more than 40 dogs, four of which were deceased.

At least 29 French bulldogs were among those discovered, along with seven bulldogs and a mountain dog, officials said.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

A suspect in the case, a 41-year-old man, is being questioned, but no charges have yet been filed.

Veterinarians are currently evaluating the dogs, and the Lake County Animal Adoption & Control will handle their care. Adoption details for the dogs will be determined at a later date.

This article tagged under:

Lake County
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us